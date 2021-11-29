Bass Coast festival raises more than $15,000 for Merritt flood victims

The festival usually takes place on the traditional and ancestral territories of the Nłeʔkepmx and Syilx

Merritt on Monday, Nov. 15, following torrential downpour for several hours, sparking flooding and evacuation orders. (Bailee Allen photo)

A music festival that has been held on the shared traditional and ancestral territories of the Nłeʔkepmx and Syilx, also called Merritt, for the last 13 years is bringing fans and artists together for a collaborative cause — raising money for B.C. flood victims.

On Nov. 23, Bass Coast asked its festival community to help raise funds for those in need after more than 7,000 residents were rushed from their homes around Merritt due to rising floodwaters.

Many residents still remain out of their houses and a larger atmospheric river event is expected to arrive on Monday night and into Tuesday.

Since Bass Coast put out the call for help, $22,000 has been raised with the festival team donating $5,000 to kick things off.

“The funds raised will be distributed to the community with a focus on helping the local Indigenous communities and those most affected by the flood,” stated Bass Coast.

Now the festival is looking for a new goal of $22,000, the amount inspired by the year 2022, and the return of Bass Coast after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

To help Merritt and Indigenous communities in the surrounding area recover from floods click here.

READ MORE: Crash closes Highway 3 east of Princeton

READ MORE: ‘Tiger Dam’ being built on Highway 1 in Abbotsford to hold back floodwaters

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodFestival