Battle against Glenfir wildfire, near Naramata, continues

Fuel continues to burn in crevices and small steep canyons at a wildfire northwest of Naramata

BC Wildfire Service continues to be challenged by steep and rocky terrain while battling a fire 10 kilometres northeast of Naramata. Photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service

Fuel burning in crevices and small steep canyons at a wildfire northwest of Naramata continues to produce smoke in the valley.

According to an update from BC Wildfire Service, that came late last night, the fire continues to be held at an estimated 32 hectares.

Related: Air quality rating around the Okanagan takes a dip

To suppress the fire burning in the cracks and crevices of numerous small, steep canyons there were 32 firefighters working to extinguish hot spots. They were supported, as required, with nine helicopters.

A quick snapshot of #BCwildfire season statistics to date: 🔥 We’ve responded to 810 wildfires so far this season. The avg is 762 fires for this time of year. 🔥 56,415 ha has burned so far this season. The avg is 107,266 ha. On this date last year, 377,800 ha had burned. pic.twitter.com/l8MUSMM2hi — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 25, 2018

Kristi Patton | Editor



KristiPatton

Send Kristi Patton an email.

Like the Western News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.