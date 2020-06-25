Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)

BC charity supports KGH with needed respiratory equipment amid COVID-19

TB Vets donated Polymerase Chain Reaction lab equipment to KGH to support ongoing research for respiratory illnesses

TB Vets, a BC-based non-profit that helps supply medical centers with respiratory equipment has stepped up to support Kelowna General Hospital during COVID-19.

The non-for-profit donated PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) – lab equipment to KGH to support ongoing research for respiratory illnesses in the region, as well as COVID-19 once the pandemic peaked.

As a result, the KGH lab is able to run tests for 15 more viral infections and bacterial pathogens and diagnose respiratory illnesses faster.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Okanagan medical labs to reopen by appointment

Since the start of their research in November 2019, KGH was able to diagnose more than 180 respiratory infections which improved patient care and infection control.

In addition, the equipment is also now being used to improve viral testing capabilities during COVID-19.

In early May, TB Vets announced the launch of the ‘7 for 7’ campaign. The campaign is aiming to raise $400,000 to purchase seven ventilators, which will be donated to seven hospitals across B.C. in an effort to continue to support medical centres as they did for KGH.

For more information and to donate to the ‘7 for 7’ campaign, click here.

READ MORE: Rough wellness check upsetting: Kelowna mayor

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. extends temporary layoff period to 24 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
School teacher tests positive for COVID-19 as B.C. sees two new deaths, 20 cases

Just Posted

Kelowna residents asked to donate blood in honour of Canada Day

There is a great need for O-negative blood, according to the Canadian Blood Services

BC charity supports KGH with needed respiratory equipment amid COVID-19

TB Vets donated Polymerase Chain Reaction lab equipment to KGH to support ongoing research for respiratory illnesses

Landmark’s ‘Dine the District’ returns July and August in Kelowna

The event promotes the Landmark District’s food and drink establishments

COVID-19: Okanagan medical labs to reopen by appointment

Valley Medical Laboratories has 14 Okanagan locations and will open July 2 with COVID-19 changes

Transport truck breaks down, blocks traffic on Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

The truck broke down around 12:20 p.m. on June 25

School teacher tests positive for COVID-19 as B.C. sees two new deaths, 20 cases

First public school teacher to test positive with COVID-19

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contigency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

Vehicle crashes into tree in Shuswap, bursts into flames

Driver reported to have fled scene of crash near Salmon Arm

VIDEO: Driver enters oncoming traffic, recklessly speeds through B.C. school zone

Dashcam footage was shared on Reddit Tuesday

B.C. reopening travel not sitting well with several First Nations

A number of safety conditions have yet to be met Indigenous leaders maintain

Significance on display at North Okanagan art gallery

Local and Vancouver artists come together for exhibit

Mitchell’s Musings: Leading the way through a pandemic

Columnist Glenn Mitchell sings Dr. Bonnie Henry’s praises in his latest Musings

MLA, B.C. ranchers call for seats at table in ongoing Aboriginal declared title land discussions

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett wants fair compensation for impacted business owners

NDP changing B.C. Hydro rules to import clean electricity

‘Lots of interest’ in developing Burrard Thermal site

Most Read