BC charity supports KGH with needed respiratory equipment amid COVID-19

TB Vets, a BC-based non-profit that helps supply medical centers with respiratory equipment has stepped up to support Kelowna General Hospital during COVID-19.

The non-for-profit donated PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) – lab equipment to KGH to support ongoing research for respiratory illnesses in the region, as well as COVID-19 once the pandemic peaked.

As a result, the KGH lab is able to run tests for 15 more viral infections and bacterial pathogens and diagnose respiratory illnesses faster.

Since the start of their research in November 2019, KGH was able to diagnose more than 180 respiratory infections which improved patient care and infection control.

In addition, the equipment is also now being used to improve viral testing capabilities during COVID-19.

In early May, TB Vets announced the launch of the ‘7 for 7’ campaign. The campaign is aiming to raise $400,000 to purchase seven ventilators, which will be donated to seven hospitals across B.C. in an effort to continue to support medical centres as they did for KGH.

