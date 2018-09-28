BC Conservation Officer Service helps injured Vernon swan

Hurt bird in Vernon captured and sent to B.C. Wildlife Park for assessment, recovery

Conservation officers in Vernon, dressed in black, helped rescue an injured white swan Friday.

A post to Twitter shows the officers putting the injured swan into a cage to be transported to the BC Wildlife Park for assessment and recovery.

The post doesn’t say where the swan was located injured.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Woman sent to hospital after fall on retaining wall
Next story
B.C. middle school vice-principal charged with child porn offences

Just Posted

UPDATE: Revived inspiration in Kelowna cold case investigation

Denise Horvath-Allan still pursues answers to her son’s disappearance 30 years ago

FRIDAY FEATURE: After 20 years Kelowna’s United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast is rolling to a stop

Together this community raised $750,000

Woman sent to hospital after fall on retaining wall

The incident happened in West Kelowna

Kelowna Art Gallery: Culture Days, the launch of the Seniors Tours program

Culture Days starts today

Kelowna candidates on B.C.’s planned Specualtion Tax

The B.C. government’s planned Speculation Tax on second homes owned by both… Continue reading

Your weekend weather

Rain on the way for the weekend in the Okanagan Shuswap

Nearly 200 B.C. pastors launch anti-SOGI campaign

They call themselves the West Coast Christian Accord and are asking the province to pull the course.

BC Conservation Officer Service helps injured Vernon swan

Hurt bird in Vernon captured and sent to B.C. Wildlife Park for assessment, recovery

Olympian in curling lead

$41,000 Prestige Hotels & Resorts Curling Classic

B.C. police chief says ‘work to do’ in wake of review of sex harassment complaints

Review follows investigation of inappropriate Twitter messages sent by former police chief

Update: Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to go to full Senate

Judiciary Committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to full Senate.

Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. middle school vice-principal charged with child porn offences

Investigation began in July into Mike Haire, 38, of Abbotsford

New grants make energy retrofits more affordable for B.C. property owners

Up to $14,000 for houses, $200,000 for businesses to save energy

Most Read