BC Coroners Service investigating Penticton man’s ‘sudden death’ in Okanagan crash

The man died in a crash on Highway 97 near Vaseux Lake in Oliver Thursday

The BC Coroners Service is looking into the “sudden death” of a Penticton man earlier this week.

On Oct. 24 just before 3 p.m., Oliver RCMP responded to a single-car crash along HWY 97 near Vaseux Lake that had appeared to have veered off the road while driving northbound then crashed with a rock face.

The driver, a 75-year-old Penticton man, was pronounced dead at the scene, said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The RCMP South Okanagan Traffic Services has taken over the investigation while the BC Coroners Service will also be investigating the man’s death.

Witnesses of the accident are asked to call South Okanagan RCMP at 250-499-2250.

