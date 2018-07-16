Spotlight file photo

BC crews respond to two new wildfires

Blazes near Allison and Osoyoos Lakes

Provincial fire crews are responding to a wildfire Monday afternoon just northwest of Allison Lake.

The fire is approximately .5 hectares, and does not currently threaten any structures, according to Marla Catherall, fire information officer with Wildfire BC.

At 4:15 p.m. there were four firefighters on scene, supported by air tankers and a helicopter.

Catherall said the fire is believed to be human caused.

BC Wildfire is also responding Monday afternoon to a blaze north of Osoyoos Lake, with seven personnel and air support.

