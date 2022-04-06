BC Electoral Boundaries Commission holding meetings today in Penticton and Kelowna

The BC Electoral Boundaries Commission is holding public meetings in Penticton and Kelowna today to get input from the public on the area, names and boundaries of provincial electoral districts in these areas.

In Penticton, the meeting is held in Room 1 in the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre starting at 11 a.m.

In Kelowna, it is at the Kelowna Yacht Club Jib Room at 2:30 p.m.

A second Kelowna meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. in the Okanagan Room at the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott on Powick Road.

Between April 4 and 8, the Commission will visit the nine communities of Nelson, Trail, Radium Hot Springs, Cranbrook, Penticton, Kelowna, Salmon Arm, Revelstoke, and Kamloops, ahead of changes to local riding boundaries. A review is held every two elections.

Under changes made in May 2021 as legislated by the NDP government, B.C. could have up to six new ridings added to the existing 87, while protections that prevent the reduction of rural ridings in favour of accumulating seats in major urban centres were removed.

There will also be a virtual public meeting for South Central and Southeastern B.C. on Monday, April 11, at 5 p.m.

A report on the findings is expected to be published in Fall 2022.

