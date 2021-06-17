BC Ferries’ newest Island Class vessel is experiencing an issue with one of its thrusters off the Algerian coast. Photo courtesy patbaywebcam.com.

BC Ferries’ newest Island Class vessel is experiencing an issue with one of its thrusters off the Algerian coast. Photo courtesy patbaywebcam.com.

BC Ferries newest vessel having mechanical issues in Mediterranean

Island 4 will be repaired in Spain before crossing Atlantic

Keen eyed marine traffic trackers may have noticed something strange with the BC Ferries Island 4 vessel currently making its way across the Mediterranean en route to Victoria.

Island 4 is the temporary name of the fourth Island-class vessel to depart the shipyard in Romania. It will be the second vessel destined for the Campbell River-Quadra Island route. However, it seems to have run into some trouble just off the coast of Algeria.

Tracking site patbaywebcam.com, noticed an issue with the speed and course of the vessel and informed the Mirror.

Deborah Marshall, BC Ferries spokesperson said that “There is an issue with one of the thrusters.

“The professional delivery crew on board assessed the situation and has decided they will stop in Cartagena, Spain to have a technician investigate and repair. They should arrive at approximately 3 p.m. local time tomorrow,” she added.

“The ship is safe to sail and as a precaution the captain has reduced its speed. Weather is calm. Once the issue is resolved, Island 4 will continue on its way.

“Island Class 4 is under command and can manoeuvre,” she added.

Its sister ship, Island 3 has crossed into the Caribbean Sea on its way to the Panama Canal.

Island 4 left Romania on June 9, for a scheduled 60-day journey across the Atlantic.

This story has been updated to reflect current conditions.

