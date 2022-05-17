BC Ferries is expecting a busy May long weekend and has added 110 extra sailings to help ease traffic. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press Media)

BC Ferries is expecting a busy May long weekend and has added 110 extra sailings to help ease traffic. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press Media)

BC Ferries pads long weekend with 110 extra sailings as reservations sell out

More than 300,000 passengers and 100,000 vehicles expected over May long weekend

BC Ferries is gearing up for the hundreds of thousands of passengers it expects to transport over the May long weekend with extra sailings and staff.

It said Monday (May 17) it’s recently hired 500 new employees and is aiming to reduce weekend waits with 110 additional sailings.

The majority of them will be devoted to BC Ferries’ busiest route between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay. There, 74 sailings have been added, including 6 a.m. trips on May 19, 20, 21 and 24.

Another 25 sailings will go to the Horseshoe Bay–Departure Bay route, and the remaining extra 11 will be used between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale.

Despite the additions, vehicle reservations for the main routes are almost entirely booked as of Tuesday. BC Ferries suggests that anyone who is able to travels at off-peak days and times.

It also recommends travellers carpool or walk on as passengers, if possible, and arrive early even if they have booked in advance.

BC Ferries said over the course of the weekend it expects to run about 2,400 sailings, transporting 300,000 passengers and 100,000 vehicles. It expects those passengers to consume around 20,000 burgers, 5,000 bowls of ice cream and 21,000 cups of coffee.

READ ALSO: Average price for gasoline in Canada tops $2 a litre for first time

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCFerriesBritish ColumbiaTransportationtravel

Previous story
Thompson-Okanagan backcountry roads a no-go this summer
Next story
B.C. boosts public libraries with $8M COVID-19 recovery fund

Just Posted

A winner from the 2019 Rutland Car Show. (Contributed)
“Revitalized” Kelowna Car & Bike Show returns

Lake Country Fire Department assisted with the rescue of a pair of boaters May 16 on Wood Lake. (Pixabay photo)
Duo rescued from Wood Lake after boat flips

Andrew Pickard rides at the ‘Fire in the Mountains’ enduro at Smith Creek last weekend. (Joe Roberts/ Jump into Frame Photography/ @jumpintoframe)
Cool kind of ‘Fire in the Mountains’ at West Kelowna bike event

Contributed photo
Kelowna, West Kelowna Flower Power tours back bigger and better