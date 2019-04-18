BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select sailings

Drinks from select B.C. breweries and VQA wineries will be available on the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route

BC Ferries passengers could be sipping on beer and wine this summer as they sail through Active Pass with the launch of a pilot project.

An internal memo obtained by the website The Orca said a June trial period will see alcoholic beverages – from select B.C. breweries and VQA wineries – available in the Pacific Buffet on Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen sailings from 11 a.m. onward.

Customers will be restricted to two drinks that must be purchased with a meal.

Consumption of alcohol on BC Ferries ships and at terminals is prohibited. However, beer and wine is offered in the dining room on ferries making the 22-hour trip from Port Hardy to Prince Rupert.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries not as full as reported due to ability to book consecutive sailings

The memo said the project stems from a 2018 survey in which 50 per cent of passengers said they would be more interested in spending time in lounges and buffet areas if beer and wine were served.

ALSO READ: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Black Press Media has reached out to BC Ferries for further details.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
