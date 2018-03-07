(Pixabay.com)

BC Hockey overseeing ‘N-Word’ investigation

Provincial organization looking into alleged use of racial slur.

BC Hockey is now overseeing an investigation into the alleged use of a racial slur by a Salmon Arm minor hockey player against a player from Kamloops.

Representatives from both the Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association (SAMHA) and the Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association (OMAHA) commented Tuesday, March 6, that BC Hockey is now handling the investigation and related communications.

The provincial hockey body’s communications manager, Keegan Goodrich, said in a email to the Observer that BC Hockey was unable to comment at that time as it was awaiting investigation reports from the associations involved.

The investigation involves a Salmon Arm minor hockey player who allegedly called a Kamloops player the “N-word” while on the ice during a series of Bantam Tier 3 round-robin playoffs at the Sicamous arena on Friday, Feb. 23.

Sandy Horner, the mother of the Kamloops player, said the racial slur was overheard by a teammate who reported the incident to the Kamloops coaches.

“Sadly, my son is used to this happening and, as a rule, he does not report it anymore because nothing is ever done about it,” Horner told the Observer. “In the past, even when we have said something, we’ve always been told there’s nothing that can be done about it because only your son heard it or the refs didn’t hear it… What’s great is that he has great teammates and he has great coaches.”

Following the incident, both SAMHA president Tim Giandomenico and OMAHA vice-president Terry Rolston said the matter was being investigated and emphasized there was no place in the game for such behaviour.

“We take it very seriously, at the organization, this is one of the most, if not the most serious of offences there can be – not just minor hockey, but in any association,” said Giandomenico.

BC Hockey policy refers to unwelcome slurs or suggestions about a person’s “race, national or ethnic origin” as examples of harassment. If a BC Hockey investigative officer determines alleged conduct constitutes a clear case of harassment, the officer submits recommendations to a discipline committee to determine what action be taken.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: 2 homes collapse under heavy snow load in B.C.
Next story
Threat of violence at West Kelowna school ‘not credible,’ say school officials

Just Posted

Graphic blood smears shown during Kelowna murder trial

Chad Alphonse is charged with second-degree murder

Threat of violence at West Kelowna school ‘not credible,’ say school officials

“A troubled young person made some unfortunate choices and comments”

Online campaign encourages end of r-word

Motionball’s #NOGOODWAY aims to end the use of the r-word

Drone flying near Kelowna airport prompts police warning

RCMP are warning of the dangers of drones operating near airports

Outcry over Gable Beach causes council’s rejection of bylaw

Lake Country council rejected a road closure bylaw Tuesday after hearing the public’s opinion

Spirits shine at Prohibition Party

PHOTOS: Okanagan Spirits’ 2nd annual event draws a crowd of 1920s clad flappers and gangsters

PHOTOS: B.C. high school senior boys hoops championships underway in Langley

Provincial champions in four divisions will be decided by this weekend

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BC hockey mom blows whistle on West Kelowna players

Ten-year-olds holler “You suck” at Princeton Minor Posse kids

Possible good news for Canada on tariffs: White House hints ‘carve-out’ coming

Possible middle-of-the road approach on the way bringing temporary relief for Canada, Mexico

Most Canadians can’t name achievements of famous women: poll

Knowledge levels were next to non-existent when respondents were asked about the accomplishments

B.C. environment assessment getting an overhaul

Indigenous role to be enhanced, but not a veto, George Heyman says

B.C. para-hockey champ chases gold in PyeongChang

Northern B.C. athlete James Gemmell is focused on Paralympic podium

BC Hockey overseeing ‘N-Word’ investigation

Provincial organization looking into alleged use of racial slur.

Most Read