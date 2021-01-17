A rendering of BC Housing’s proposed 20-storey rental development at 1451 and 1469 Bertram Street in downtown Kelowna. (Contributed)

BC Housing hoping to build 20-storey rental housing tower in downtown Kelowna

The building would create ‘urgently needed’ new affordable rental housing units downtown

BC Housing is looking to create “urgently needed” new affordable rental housing units in downtown Kelowna.

The provincial subsidized housing agency plans to do that with a proposed 20-storey rental building at 1451 and 1469 Bertram Street, across the street from a site where a 46-storey tower is proposed and two other sizable buildings are under construction on Bernard Avenue.

The complex would consist of 162 rental apartments in the 20-storey building, 14 townhomes in an attached 5-storey building and a three-storey parkade, as well as a daycare and housing for people with disabilities.

The development is not planned to include supportive housing or short-term rentals.

BC Housing consulted the surrounding neighbourhood in the summer and subsequently made several changes to its plans. Questions and comments can still be made on the development’s webpage until Jan. 29.

In February, BC Housing plans to submit its development application to the city, which will seek zoning and OCP amendments, as well as a height variance to allow for the proposed 20 storeys.

There is no set timeline as to when the application will hit city council’s desks, but it likely won’t be for a number of months.

