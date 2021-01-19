The proposed Skaha Lake Road housing project will be modelled after the Burdock House on Winnipeg St., said BC Housing.

The proposed Skaha Lake Road housing project will be modelled after the Burdock House on Winnipeg St., said BC Housing.

BC Housing panel peppered with questions about Skaha housing project

Virtual meeting involved questions about crime, level of supports, timelines

Penticton residents had lots of questions for a panel of staff from BC Housing on Tuesday night.

A total of 98 people joined the virtual meeting that BC Housing held about the supportive housing project slated for 3240 Skaha Lake Road.

A contractor hasn’t been awarded yet but people could be moving in at the start of 2022, said BC Housing at the meeting.

The Skaha Lake Rd. site is zoned for the use and would not require rezoning but will require a development permit from the city,” said BC Housing’s Matthew Brodie.“Part of supportive housing is to help people move forward in their wellness journey,” BC Housing Dawn Hilmer said.

Most units will be studios with some couples suites with rent set at $375 per month. There is a full range of ages that live in supportive housing. The new Skaha housing will be modelled after the Burdock House on Winnipeg St.

BC Housing is seeing more seniors and Indigenous people moving into housing in the Okanagan, said BC Housing’s Nanette Drobot.

“There has been a rise in homeless population across the Interior so we’ve had to respond. Penticton isn’t the only place. Kelowna has four homes coming. We recently announced two in Vernon, we are looking at Grand Forks and Kamloops and the Kootneys,” said Drobot.

“COVID has exacerbated the need for housing so we are trying to get buildings through to occupancy as fast as possible,” said Drobot.

One person asked what BC Housing has learned from the other supportive housing they have around town like Burdock House?

“BC Housing looks at safety and security – there is a big difference between shelters and supportive housing,” said Drobot.

“We have cameras and we increase lighting,” Himer said. As for how problem tenants are dealt with, Himer said they work with the community and RCMP.

“Our operators are the bridge to the community,” Himer said.

“Selecting tenants is about balance. We want a mix of low support and high support needs who are active in substance use or mental health. The selection is led by our psych nurse,” Drobot said.

No one on the panel had any information on whether the current BC Housing sites in Penticton have had break ins, drug dealing or parties connected to the tenants.

“There will be two trained staff overnight. There are no visitors past 11 p.m. Once someone has a home, it does make a difference,” Himer said.

“We have a fulsome relationship with RCMP and business neighbours. Community advisory committee helps solve problems that come up,” Himer said.

BC Housing also has the Super 8 Motel which is a 30 bed shelter with 18 supportive housing units.

An operator will be selected very soon for the Skaha housing, they said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Revelstoke councillor accused of sexually abusing Langley teen while school chaperone
Next story
B.C. photographer takes top Canadian Geographic photo prize

Just Posted

The Regional District of North Okanagan is cautioning residents to watch for rock slides along the Okanagan Rail Trail during freeze-thaw season. (RDNO photo)
Residents urged to watch for rockfalls on Okanagan Rail Trail

RDNO reminds rail trail travellers to heed rockfall warning signs during freeze-thaw season

(Pixabay photo)
‘Cocaine bananas’ arrive at Kelowna grocery stores after mix up from Colombia: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP recently concluded an international drug investigation after finding cocaine in local grocers’ banana shipments in 2019

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
61 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Interior Health

Twenty-nine people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

(Big White Ski Resort)
28 more cases of COVID-19 linked to Big White cluster

More than 200 cases have been identified since the cluster was announced

The sale of the Kirschner Mountain Development for $22M marks the largest in Realtor history, in the Okanagan. (Contributed)
Kirschner Mountain development sold for $22M

The sale of the 640-acre Kirschner Mountain development has made the history books

Charlotte is one of the resident pigs at Star's Piggly Wiggly's Sanctuary near Kelowna. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna-area pig sanctuary needs a new home

Star’s Piggly Wiggly’s Sanctuary is looking for properties in Vernon, Coldstream, and Enderby

A BX resident was surprised to see a moose in her backyard Tuesday afternoon. (Lisa Webber photo)
Public provoking blamed for moose chasing Okanagan residents

‘The problem is people are bugging it’ conservation officer

(Black Press Media files)
Woman steals bottles of wine after brandishing stun baton in New Westminster

Police say the female suspect was wearing a beige trench coat with fur lining

Stand up paddleboarder Christie Jamieson is humbled to her knees as a pod of transient orcas put on a dramatic show on Jan. 19 in the Ucluelet Harbour. (Nora O’Malley photo)
UPDATED WITH VIDEO: Vancouver Island paddle boarder surrounded by pod of orcas

“My whole body is still shaking. I don’t even know what to do with this energy.”

Ladybug Landing Child Care Centre in Salmon Arm remains open as one person who was at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm daycare owner upset by rumours related to positive COVID-19 test

Ladybug Landing’s Leigh-Anne Chapman impressed by response from Interior Health

The proposed Skaha Lake Road housing project will be modelled after the Burdock House on Winnipeg St., said BC Housing.
BC Housing panel peppered with questions about Skaha housing project

Virtual meeting involved questions about crime, level of supports, timelines

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canadian malls, conference centres, hotels offer up space for COVID vaccination centres

Commercial real estate association REALPAC said that a similar initiative was seeing success in the U.K.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are sworn into office on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)
Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States

About 25,000 National Guard members have been dispatched to Washington

Most Read