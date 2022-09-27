B.C. Liberal Party Leader Kevin Falcon is joined by Liberal critic Peter Milobar as they react to the budget speech during a press conference at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
BC Liberals may soon be known as BC United, following re-naming consultation
Party will put suggested new name to membership-wide vote by end of year
The BC Liberals may have a new name by the end of the year.
After consulting its membership for the last several months, the party announced Tuesday (Sept. 27) the clear new name front-runner is BC United.
It will go to a membership-wide vote by the end of the year.
More to come.
@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
BC LiberalsBC politics
Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.