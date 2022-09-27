B.C. Liberal Party Leader Kevin Falcon is joined by Liberal critic Peter Milobar as they react to the budget speech during a press conference at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. Liberal Party Leader Kevin Falcon is joined by Liberal critic Peter Milobar as they react to the budget speech during a press conference at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

BC Liberals may soon be known as BC United, following re-naming consultation

Party will put suggested new name to membership-wide vote by end of year

The BC Liberals may have a new name by the end of the year.

After consulting its membership for the last several months, the party announced Tuesday (Sept. 27) the clear new name front-runner is BC United.

It will go to a membership-wide vote by the end of the year.

More to come.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC LiberalsBC politics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. experts predicting bad flu season as people drop masks, return to travel

Just Posted

The truck incident victim's tent was stationed beside the blue tent, in the left of the photo. The victim was dragged, while trapped in his tent, to the end of the skid marks on the Rail Trail pathway, beside the shopping cart (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna encampment fears for safety after ‘horror’ of truck crash through fence into resident

First responders working on an overdose victim in Penticton in September, 2022. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Interior-wide drug alert after cluster of fatal overdoses in Kelowna

Conceptual rendering for redesign of building facade for Revelry Food+Music Hub. (Norman Goddard Architect+Design)
Revelry pushes back over threatened lawsuit from Kelowna condo residents

Tovey Demman
Kelowna Votes: Tovey Demman

Pop-up banner image