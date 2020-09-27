Matt Badura has been acclaimed as the Libertarian Party candidate for Kelowna West in the 2020 B.C. election. (Contributed)

BC Libertarian party names Kelowna West candidate

Matt Badura has been acclaimed as Kelowna West’s Libertarian candidate in the upcoming provincial election

The BC Libertarian party has acclaimed its candidate for the Kelowna West riding.

Matt Badura announced Saturday, Sept. 26, he will be taking on the riding’s incumbent BC Liberal Ben Stewart in the upcoming provincial election slated for Oct. 24. So far, the two are the only confirmed candidates in the riding.

Badura has been a Kelowna resident for the past four years. He works as a project manager in the construction industry.

“Being fiscally conservative yet socially liberal, I had a difficult time placing myself politically,” said Badura. “After being introduced to Libertarian ideals, I found a balance between autonomy and economic freedom.”

Badura, while having been acclaimed by his party as the candidate, is still working to gather the required 75 signatures to file the nomination papers with Elections BC so he can get his name on the ballot for the election he called “unnecessary.”

“Calling an election in the middle of this exhausting period in our lives, is a selfish power play, and a waste of resources,” he said. “The limited time frame of a snap election is a large roadblock for those wanting to participate in our democratic process.”

Badura’s acclamation for the Libertarians is the first nomination from a party other than the Liberals across Kelowna’s three ridings.

Stewart (Kelowna West) and fellow Liberal incumbent Norm Letnick (Kelowna-Lake Country) will be vying to keep their seats in the legislature, while newcomer Renee Merrifield will be aiming to retain the Kelowna-Mission riding for her party after long-time MLA Steve Thompson announced he would not be running for re-election.

Neither the BC NDP nor the BC Green Party has nominated a candidate for any of the Kelowna ridings as of the publishing of this article.

READ MORE: Kelowna-Mission Liberal candidate announced

READ MORE: Horgan, Wilkinson trade barbs over MSP premiums, health care at campaign stops

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan whisky lottery adds new twists
Next story
Tree replacement, construction scheduled for Kelowna’s Stuart Park

Just Posted

Crash halts traffic along Highway 97 near Peachland

Drivers in the area report traffic is at a standstill in both directions just south of Peachland

Tree replacement, construction scheduled for Kelowna’s Stuart Park

Sixteen struggling trees are being removed because they are struggling, the city said

Okanagan whisky lottery adds new twists

Winners of Okanagan Spirits’ Laird of Fintry lottery announced in four batches beginning Sept. 28

BC Libertarian party names Kelowna West candidate

Matt Badura has been acclaimed as Kelowna West’s Libertarian candidate in the upcoming provincial election

QUIZ: Do you know what’s on TV?

Fall is normally the time when new television shows are released

B.C. records 98 more COVID-19 cases, most in Lower Mainland

One new senior home outbreak, Surrey Memorial outbreak over

A (virtual) walk around the world by 88-year-old B.C. man

George Doi says it’s simple: ‘I like walking’

End of CERB means uncertainty for some, new system for others

As of a week ago, the CERB had paid out $79.3 billion to 8.8 million people

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

West Kelowna Warriors complete sweep of Vernon Vipers

Warriors edge Snakes 2-1 as Okanagan Cup BCHL exhibition tournament begins

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Horgan, Wilkinson trade barbs over MSP premiums, health care at campaign stops

Horgan called a snap election for Oct. 24 earlier this week

Public input sharpens vision of Oyama Ithmus Park

Proposed project to shape the long-term future of waterfront land in Lake Country

‘I could hear him huffing and see the whites of his eyes,’ says Okanagan woman about her bear encounter

Bear charges at woman mountain biking on Conkle Mountain

Most Read