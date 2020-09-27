BC Libertarian party names Kelowna West candidate

Matt Badura has been acclaimed as Kelowna West’s Libertarian candidate in the upcoming provincial election

The BC Libertarian party has acclaimed its candidate for the Kelowna West riding.

Matt Badura announced Saturday, Sept. 26, he will be taking on the riding’s incumbent BC Liberal Ben Stewart in the upcoming provincial election slated for Oct. 24. So far, the two are the only confirmed candidates in the riding.

Badura has been a Kelowna resident for the past four years. He works as a project manager in the construction industry.

“Being fiscally conservative yet socially liberal, I had a difficult time placing myself politically,” said Badura. “After being introduced to Libertarian ideals, I found a balance between autonomy and economic freedom.”

Badura, while having been acclaimed by his party as the candidate, is still working to gather the required 75 signatures to file the nomination papers with Elections BC so he can get his name on the ballot for the election he called “unnecessary.”

“Calling an election in the middle of this exhausting period in our lives, is a selfish power play, and a waste of resources,” he said. “The limited time frame of a snap election is a large roadblock for those wanting to participate in our democratic process.”

Badura’s acclamation for the Libertarians is the first nomination from a party other than the Liberals across Kelowna’s three ridings.

Stewart (Kelowna West) and fellow Liberal incumbent Norm Letnick (Kelowna-Lake Country) will be vying to keep their seats in the legislature, while newcomer Renee Merrifield will be aiming to retain the Kelowna-Mission riding for her party after long-time MLA Steve Thompson announced he would not be running for re-election.

Neither the BC NDP nor the BC Green Party has nominated a candidate for any of the Kelowna ridings as of the publishing of this article.

