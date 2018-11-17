Lana Popham, BC Minister of Agriculture and MLA of Saanich South, says her stepson has struggled over the last few years with mental health and addiction. (Facebook: Lana Popham)

BC Minister of Agriculture loses stepson to accidental overdose

Lana Popham announces death of her 23-year-old stepson, Dan Sealey

Lana Popham, BC Minister of Agriculture and MLA of Saanich South, shares her heartbreak on social media Saturday, announcing that her 23-year-old stepson, Dan Sealey, has passed away from an accidental overdose.

“Those who were lucky enough to know him will remember the funny, caring, smart, talented and special person that he was but may not know about the struggles he faced over the past few years with mental health and addiction,” writes Popham on her Facebook page. “He was taken from us far too soon by accidental overdose before he got to fulfill his dream of being a Physics teacher.”

RELATED: B.C. on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

ALSO READ: New in-depth report sheds light on who in B.C. is dying of drug overdoses

No formal service will be held, says Popham, citing her stepson’s aversion to attending funerals himself.

A fundraiser has been posted on Sealey’s Facebook page in an effort to help others who are struggling.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
