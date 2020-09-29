Spring Hawes is running for the BC NDP in Kelowna West. (Facebook photo)

BC NDP nominate Spring Hawes as Kelowna West candidate

Hawes will be running against Ben Stewart the incumbent BC Liberal

The BC NDP has released its list of candidates so far for the Oct. 24, 2020 election.

Out of the three ridings represented the central Okanagan, only one NDP candidate has yet to be named.

Spring Hawes will be running for the BC NDP in the Kelowna West riding.

Hawes is currently a mortgage broker in the Okanagan but was formally an Invermere city councillor. She once went after the Columbia River-Revelstoke BC NDP nomination in 2016 but was defended by Invermere Mayor Gerry Taft.

While in Invermere, Hawes owned and ran a health food store for 12 years and spent seven years as chair of a local non-profit group advocating for improved accessibility and inclusion in the Upper Columbia Valley.

Hawes will be running against Ben Stewart the incumbent BC Liberal candidate in Kelowna West.

READ MORE: Kelowna Liberal MLAs respond to ‘opportunistic’ snap election call

READ MORE: BC Libertarian Party announces Kelowna-Lake Country candidate

– With files from the Columbia Valley Pioneer

BC Votes 2020

