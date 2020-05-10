The BC RCMP is celebrating National Police Week May 10-16 with an interactive scenario on its Facebook page that allows participants to be an investigator. (Black Press - file photo)

BC RCMP celebrate National Police Week with interactive opportunity

Scenario on its Facebook page allows participant to be investigator

The BC RCMP will celebration National Police Week May 10-16 by putting the spotlight on various specialized teams across all levels of policing – international, federal, provincial, and municipal – and how important a role each team plays in a seemingly routine investigation.

National Police Week focuses on specialized teams and units.

“This year’s theme, “One uniform, many specialties,” recognizes the many specialties that makes up one police force, even though we may all wear the same police uniform,” said BC RCMP communications. “Behind the RCMP red serge, there are more than 150 specialized teams and services.”

BC RCMP invites the public to be the investigator and follow along in an interactive scenario on its BC RCMP Facebook page. Starting this Sunday, May 10, you can interact with the police and others daily on Facebook and watch the investigative scenario unfold, to see first hand how various specialized units engage and work together to solve the crime.

“Specialized units are vital to policing at all levels,” said BC RCMP. “They work together to achieve the greater good of public safety. Different units are called on to assist frontline officers depending on the situation. Not only does this allow police officers with various skills and levels to focus on their individual role in an investigation, but it also allows everyone to work as a team to reach a common goal – safe communities and justice for victims.”

Specialized skills also provide diversity in policing careers and a reason why many people choose policing as their life-long career choice. Police officers and other public safety employees may choose to specialize in one particular aspect of policing or develop expertise in a number of different skills throughout their careers.

National Police Week is an important opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the work of police officers and employees at all levels across all police agencies as they work with our communities to keep our citizens safe.

It is also a reminder of the risks police face every day, and the BC RCMP encourages everyone to express their support this week to all officers who keep Canadians safe all year long.

READ MORE: B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

PoliceRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Early love from mothers can lead to many positives later in life for kids
Next story
COVID-19: ’Give the gift of staying healthy this Mother’s Day’

Just Posted

Weekly roundup: Infected passenger on Kelowna flight, bears are back, Mill Creek floods

A look at the top stories of the week

Passenger flying into Kelowna tests positive for COVID-19

The passenger was flying on WestJet flight 3387 from Calgary to Kelowna on May 5

New talent in region excites Okanagan Film Commission

Commissioner Jon Summerland says talent will ‘enrich production business’

Kelowna’s Ben Klick and local radio stations team up for virtual music fest

The concert will be held in support of #wechallengeMS during MS awareness month

Vernon and Kelowna protesters call for end to COVID-19 shutdowns

Protesters gathered in Vernon and Kelowna Saturday to oppose shutdowns related to COVID-19 and more

VIDEO: B.C. church holds drive-through Mother’s Day celebration

Social distancing guidelines were followed

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Army & Navy department stores to shut its doors forever due to COVID-19 challenges

Iconic department store is one of five locations in Canada that announced permanent closure Saturday

COVID-19: ’Give the gift of staying healthy this Mother’s Day’

B.C. records 15 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Violence against Indigenous women during COVID-19 sparks calls for MMIWG plan

One in five Indigenous woman told survey takers they’d experience violence in past three months

Physical distancing upending Mother’s Day traditions for many

Canada’s coronavirus case count climbed past 67,000 on Saturday

COVID-19: Okanagan Military Tattoo cancelled

Vernon’s largest indoor event slated for July 25-26 falls victim to pandemic

BC RCMP celebrate National Police Week with interactive opportunity

Scenario on its Facebook page allows participant to be investigator

Most Read