SPCA looks for owner of dog with chain collar embedded in neck

The BC SPCA is looking for help identifying the owner of a dog found off back roads near Yahk this past weekend suffering from a chain collar deeply embedded in his neck.

The canine, a one-year-old shar-pei/Labrador cross, named Rusty by SPCA staff, was brought to the SPCA’s East Kootenay location in Cranbrook Saturday, the organization said in a news release Tuesday.

(WARNING: Graphic image.) @BC_SPCA looking for public's help in finding the owner of "Rusty," a 1y/old shar-pei/#Labrador cross who was found on Carrol Creek forest service road between #YahkBC and #Creston with a chained collar deeply embedded in his neck. #SPCA pic.twitter.com/OV3bJ2ImYd — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) March 13, 2018

A Good Samaritans found the dog on the Carrol Creek forest service road, between Yahk and Creston.

East Kootenay branch manager Christy King said the dog was rushed into surgery where necrotic tissue was removed from his neck.

“We are hopeful he will make a full recovery,” she said.

The BC SPCA has opened an investigation in the case and is asking anyone who may know the dog or his owners to contact the BC SPCA animal cruelty hotline at 1-855-622-7722.

