New footage from hidden cameras of animal abuse allegedly inside Abbotsford’s Excelsior Hog Farm has caused the BC SPCA to reopen its investigation into the farm.

BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

Additional alleged footage released from Excelsior Hog Farm sparks new investigation

WARNING: Graphic video and imagery.

The BC SPCA has reopened its case into allegations of animal cruelty at Abbotsford’s Excelsior Hog Farm after obtaining new footage from a hidden camera.

The new footage, which is more uncut material from the same timeline as the video released earlier this year, shows workers using cattle prods on pigs in the face, kicking and striking pigs, castrating piglets without analgesic and other incidents.

The person who shot the graphic footage, allegedly filmed inside the farm, has come forward to the BC SPCA, according to the animal welfare organization.

Excelsior Hog Farms, located on Harris Road in Abbotsford, was the site of a protest on April 28, in response to previous footage released, that showed other incidents of animal abuse that allegedly took place at the farm.

An investigation by the BC SPCA into the footage from April resulted in no charges against the farm.

At that time, Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer with the BC SPCA, stated that the video was “not sufficient evidence” to suggest charges to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

“The individual who took the video has not come forward, and that is essential, from a legal perspective, in order to investigate further into the video and whether there was any breach of legislation,” she said at the time.

Investigators also conducted a physical inspection of the hog farm, she said, and found no evidence to support charges under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The investigation is ongoing.

Previous story
‘Nothing has changed:’ Tina Fontaine’s body pulled from river five years ago
Next story
Donor upset no one noticed B.C. school’s sculpture has been missing for a year

Just Posted

UPDATE: Machinery malfunctions in Lake Country sending one man to hosptial

The accident was reported just before 12:30 p.m. Friday

Okanagan cider earns Best Cider of the Year award

BC Tree Fruits’s Broken Ladder Apple & Hops takes 1st at WineAlign National Wine Awards of Canada.

Okanagan partners respond to provincial ride-hailing requirements

The Sustainable Transportation Partnership of the Central Okanagan states its position

GoFundMe campaign raises $16,000 overnight for new Kelowna mother

Specialists are suspecting Lindsay Austin has a very rare autoimmune disease

Kelowna’s Journey Home executive director quits

Gaylene Askland was on the job for just six months, leading the city’s strategy to fight homelessness

VIDEO: Dashcams are ‘unbiased witness’ when bad things happen to good drivers

The cameras sell for between $200 and $500, and are becoming increasingly popular

Shuswap ‘space pioneer’ dies at age 95, leaves amazing legacy

Bruce Aikenhead would bring astronaut friends like Chris Hadfield to Vernon science centre

Vernon Queen Silver Star candidates announced

Half-dozen young ladies vying for 60th Vernon royalty crowns

Art auction for Okanagan cultural centre makes a splash

Vernon’s Caetani Centre’s 8th Splash of Red raises funds for cultural hub

Donor upset no one noticed B.C. school’s sculpture has been missing for a year

Agassiz’s Fraser River Lodge owner baffled how theft went undetected

Evacuation alert lifted for Shuswap residences following 2017 landslide

CSRD rescinds alert for four properties along Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road

Purple fentanyl among items seized in drug bust in Abbotsford

Youth being recruited as drivers for more-established drug dealers, police say

Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

A total of 538 people have died betwene January and June, BC Coroners Service reports

NHL Hall of Famer skates with Vernon hockey group

Denis Savard, owner of four Stanley Cup rings, plays fun night with Vernon Pirahnas group

Most Read