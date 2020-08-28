Bus fleets in Vernon will soon be installed with full driver doors designed to protect the health and safety of drivers from the spread of COVID-19. (BC Transit photo)

BC Transit adding protective driver doors to Vernon bus fleets

The COVID-19 safeguard will see all conventional buses equipped with full tempered glass doors

Those riding the bus in Vernon will soon notice full driver doors designed to safeguard drivers amid COVID-19.

The protective doors will be retrofitted on all conventional bus fleets in the city in the coming days, followed promptly by installations on North Okanagan Route 90 Connector buses, BC Transit announced Friday, Aug. 28.

The full driver door is a movable barrier to the right of the driver’s seat near the fare box, and includes a clear sheet of laminated tempered glass with anti-glare coating. The door’s windows can be adjusted to allow drivers to clear their sightlines with different seat positions.

“BC Transit has accelerated our installation schedule, and 633 buses will be retrofitted with full driver doors across 34 transit systems in the province before the end of September,” a spokesperson for BC Transit said.

BC Transit says Kodiak Mobile Video Installations will complete the retrofitting over a 10-day period, and all new buses in the fleet will arrive with the door pre-installed.

Produced by AROW Global Corporation, the new doors will replace the current vinyl panels that have been used in response to the pandemic to date. Those vinyl panels will continue to be used on community and HandyDART buses.

BC Transit says passengers’ service experience won’t be impacted by the installation process.

READ MORE: HandyDART additions part of BC Transit plan to expand Shuswap fleet

READ MORE: Masks to be mandatory on BC Transit, TransLink starting Aug. 24

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

BC Transit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
29 kg of suspected opium poppy seized at South Surrey border
Next story
No northern movement: Palmer Fire remains 8-10 km from border

Just Posted

Trial dates set for Central Okanagan RCMP officer charged with sexual assault

Const. Chad Lincoln Vance was suspended with pay following the charge

Hotel visitor numbers up; length of stay down: Tourism Kelowna

‘More people may be staying with friends and family or in other accommodations, like short-term rentals or campgrounds’

Crews fight garage fire in Kelowna

The Kelowna Fire Department received a call at 9:48 p.m.

Morning Start: Your eyes have a resolution of 576 megapixels

Your morning start for Friday, August 28, 2020

Dangerous structure fire knocked down in West Kelowna

According to the City of West Kelowna, the fire building posed a significant danger to firefighters

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

Vernon nurse faces 50-day suspension for infractions

Issues included breach of privacy, failure to follow medication orders and hospital procedures

Judge postpones decision on returning teen charged in Kenosha killings to Wisconsin

An Illinois judge granted Kyle Rittenhouse’s request to delay the extradition hearing

Sentencing hearing underway for Jamie Bacon in Surrey Six shootings

Bacon pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to murder Corey Lal in July

29 kg of suspected opium poppy seized at South Surrey border

Dried plants and pods found Aug. 12 in northbound tractor-trailer: CBSA

North Okanagan RCMP seek help in search for missing woman

Police are searching for 35-year-old Carina Heunis

No northern movement: Palmer Fire remains 8-10 km from border

All level 2 Evacuations have been lifted and all of Loomis-Oroville Rd. is now open

Kootnekoff: Changes to Alberta Employment Standards and Labour Relations legislation

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

BC Transit adding protective driver doors to Vernon bus fleets

The COVID-19 safeguard will see all conventional buses equipped with full tempered glass doors

Most Read