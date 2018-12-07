BC Transit offering online survey regarding proposed Route 70 Penticton/Kelowna

Residents who missed BC Transit’s open houses on Dec. 4 and 5 regarding a proposed interregional transit service between Penticton and Kelowna can still provide their input.
|Image from BC Transit
Those who travel between the two cities can weigh in on the proposed route 70 Kelowna/Penticton, a new interrregional route that could be running in September 2019.
“The proposed route 70 Kelowna/Penticton was identified in the Transit Future Plan as a high-priority interregional transit service connecting Penticton, Summerland, Peachland, and the Kelowna Region,” states BC Transit’s website.”
