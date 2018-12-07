BC Transit offering online survey regarding proposed Route 70 Penticton/Kelowna

The proposed expansion of service would launch in September 2019

Residents who missed BC Transit’s open houses on Dec. 4 and 5 regarding a proposed interregional transit service between Penticton and Kelowna can still provide their input.

Image from BC Transit

Those who travel between the two cities can weigh in on the proposed route 70 Kelowna/Penticton, a new interrregional route that could be running in September 2019.

“The proposed route 70 Kelowna/Penticton was identified in the Transit Future Plan as a high-priority interregional transit service connecting Penticton, Summerland, Peachland, and the Kelowna Region,” states BC Transit’s website.”

To participate in the online survey, click here.

