Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

BC Transit to hand out masks in Kelowna

Masks will be mandatory on all BC Transit as of Aug. 24

As of Monday, Aug.24, masks will be mandatory on all BC Transit and in order to coincide with this policy masks will be handed out Kelowna Regional Transit System.

BC Transit is implementing the safety measures to best respond to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as follow the guidelines of the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC.

According to BC Transit, while face coverings are mandatory, the policy is an educational step without enforcement.

“The educational position is aligned with TransLink and other transit agencies in Canada,” stated BC Transit.

Masks will be handed out on August 24 from 7:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., and from 3:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Queensway Exchange
  • Orchard Park Exchange
  • Mission Rec Exchange
  • Rutland Exchange

Masks are mandatory unless there is an exclusion met by the criteria listed at BCTransit.com/COVID-19.

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

BC Transit

