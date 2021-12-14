BC Tree Fruits property in Kelowna’s north end sells for nearly $24M

Kelowna’s Mission Group purchased the property at Ellis Street and Bay Avenue

Kelowna’s Mission Group has acquired another prime piece of property in the city.

The Okanagan real estate development firm purchased a 3.95 acre property at the corner of Ellis Street and Bay Avenue from B.C. Tree Fruits Cooperative for $23,750,000.

The deal was brokered by HM Commercial Group, which announced the sale on its website. In the announcement, Mission Group director of real estate Jeremy Dawn said the company has no immediate plans for the property, which includes an 89,000 square foot storage warehouse.

The property is next to the former Tolko Sawmill in the North End neighbourhood of Kelowna.

Commercial real estate