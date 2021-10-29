BC Wildfire announces 1,100 planned burns between Penticton and Peachland

Flames and smoke may be visible from Kelowna and the South Okanagan

The Thomas Creek wildfire near Okanagan Falls earlier this year. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)

The B.C. Wildfire Service will be conducting controlled burns of around 1,100 piles of wood debris across the Penticton Fire Zone starting Nov. 1

The flames and smoke are expected to be visible throughout the South Okanagan valley, and particularly from Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Penticton, Okanagan Falls and Highway 97.

The contrlled burns will be done in conjunction with the Okanagan Shuswap Resource District and the Penticton Indian Band as one of several fuels management projects aimed to reduce the wildfire risk in the fire zone.

The main areas that are set to burn include 800 piles around seven kilometres northeast of Penticton along Penticton Creek; 100 files five kilometres east along Ellis Creek and 150 piles four kilometres southwest of Peachland above Antler Beach.

READ MORE: Penticton Indian Band thanks firefighters battling Skaha Creek wildfire

The fire will be prepared, controlled and monitored by members of teh BC Wildfire Service and PIB.

The burn schedule will depend on weather conditions.

Wildfires are still a possible risk, as are unattended campfires and open burning against local regulations, and to report violations you can call the BC Wildfire Service at 1-800-663-5555.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.