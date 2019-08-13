BC Wildfire mopping up areas of Eagle Bluff blaze

Smoke could be visible again due to a planned ignition

The Eagle Bluff wildfire remains out of control despite no new significant growth overnight.

The blaze sparked on Aug. 4 about 10 km southeast of Oliver and has grown to 2,632 hectares in size.

An evacuation alert for more than 250 properties has now been rescinded.

Smoke has dissipated in the area, however BC Wildfire stated smoke could be visible again on Tuesday as a planned ignition is to take place.

READ MORE: RDOS rescinds evacuation alert for 41 properties near Eagle Bluff wildfire

The fire is still burning actively on the top, but any growth is now predominantly east and northeast.

BC Wildfire crews will be mopping up on the northwest of the fire and continue patrols along McKinney Road area. Serial scans will be conducted in some areas of the fire to target hotspots. Preparation continues for a planned ignition on the northern flank in the coming days.

READ MORE: Evacuation alert lifted for Eagle Bluff wildfire

For Tuesday there will be 145 firefighters on site along with 47 personnel overnight team, 10 helicopters and other air support as needed. An incident management team is also in place.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.