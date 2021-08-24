BC Wildfire recommending downgrade of Mt. Baldy evacuation orders over Nk’Mip Creek wildfire

The fire has been stalled due to favourable conditions over the last few days

The Nk’Mip fire has jumped containment lines and climbing up Mount Baldy Sunday during 60 km/h winds. (BC Wildfire)

Residents in the Mount Baldy area can look forward to going home now that B.C Wildfire has downgraded an evacuation order put in place a couple weeks ago to an alert.

This is because the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire has seen several days of little growth.

The wildfire, still listed an estimated 20,066 hectares and out of control, has stalled thanks to cold temperatures, high humidity and recent precipitation, according to BC Wildfire.

As a result, they are recommending the evacuation order for the Mount Baldy area be downgraded and for the structural protection crews and equipment to be removed.

There are currently no planned ignitions and members of the Canadian Armed Forces who had been stationed on the Thomas Creek wildfire are now transferring over to assist with finalizing containment and mopping up Nk’Mip Creek.

