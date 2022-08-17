The BC Wildfire map on the morning of Aug. 17, 2022 shows a new wildfire, listed as person-caused, about 15 kilometres north of Anglemont off Shuswap Lake. (BC Wildfire map)

The BC Wildfire map on the morning of Aug. 17, 2022 shows a new wildfire, listed as person-caused, about 15 kilometres north of Anglemont off Shuswap Lake. (BC Wildfire map)

BC Wildfire reports new person-caused wildfire in North Shuswap

Fire estimated at 0.6 hectares north of Anglemont off Shuswap Lake

BC Wildfire reported a new person-caused fire in the North Shuswap overnight.

According to the BC Wildfire map, the fire is approximately 15 kilometres north of Anglemont on the Seymour Arm of Shuswap Lake. It started late Tuesday, Aug. 16 and is listed as person-caused.

As of Wednesday at 7 a.m., it was estimated to be 0.6 hectares or 1.5 acres.

More information to come.

The Environment Canada forecast for the Shuswap on Aug. 17 and 18 predicts a high of 35C both days with respective lows of 15C and 17C overnight.

Read more: ‘People prowling’: Chase RCMP warn public after recent thefts

Read more: Beached baby porpoise rescued from tidal pool on Vancouver Island

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022ShuswapShuswap Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Proportion of French speakers declines nearly everywhere in Canada, including Quebec
Next story
Morning commute affected by crash in Lake Country

Just Posted

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Kelowna RCMP looking for man from hit and run with school bus

(Photo - Google Maps)
Morning commute affected by crash in Lake Country

(Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Repeated break and enters at Kelowna liquidation store

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Hippopotamus Milk