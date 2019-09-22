BC Wildfire Service to burn ten piles in Joe Rich

The service will begin the burning in late September and conclude by December of 2019

Image shows smoke from the wildfire at Philpott Road in 2017. (Photo - Contributed)

The BC Wildfire Service plans to conduct a major burning in the area of Joe Rich, west of Philpott Road.

The service will burn ten piles and are scheduled to start on Monday, Sept. 30, concluding by December of 2019.

The agency says the burning will proceed only if fire behavior conditions are suitable. The exact timing of the burns will depend on weather, site conditions, venting and timing of snow.

Staff from the BC Wildfire Service will carefully prepare, control and monitor the fire at all times to ensure public safety.

Smoke may be visible by nearby communities and are being ignited as part of the rehabilitation process of the Philpott Road Wildfire, which burnt 465 hectares in August 2017.

The service says the goal of rehabilitation is to reduce the threat of erosion, re-establishing vegetation and to reduce future wildfire risk.

