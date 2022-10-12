McDougall Creek fire. (BC Wildfire)

BC Wildfire works to control McDougall Creek blaze above West Kelowna

There are 7 personnel on site along with 2 helicopters for Wednesday

A wildfire that sparked in the hills above West Kelowna Tuesday morning remains at 1.6 hectares.

BC Wildfire is on site of the McDougall Creek blaze with seven personnel and two helicopters.

Rose Valley Lake is being used as a water source and those in the area are asked to give space for helicopters to bucket safely.

The wildfire is classified as out of control and is believed to be lightning-caused.

