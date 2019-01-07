Credit: Pixabay

BC Wine Cider & Spirits Festival hires judging manager

Marjorie King has joined the festival’s team

]The BC Wine Cider & Spirits Festival has announced that Marjorie King has been named as their newest team member, in the position of Judging Manager.

For the past 22 years Marjorie King has been renowned for her skills and demonstrated ability to plan and execute judging competition. King is well connected and respected within the wine industry; and was awarded the Founders Awards by the Okanagan Wine Festivals Society and Harry McWatters in 2000. She has formed long standing relationships with honorable judges, sommeliers, industry influencers and without her expertise and relationships the British Colombian judging competitions would not be what they are today.

“We are so thrilled to not only announce that Marjorie will continue working with our team; but actually be granted the privilege to do so,” said Katherine Bramall, founder and general manager, BC Wine Cider & Spirits Festival. “Marjorie has developed and executed the provinces most credible judging competitions including the Best of Varietal, BC Wine Awards, British Columbia Lieutenant Governors Wine Awards; and we are honored to be able to say that she will be exclusively working with our team moving forward.”

With the growing craft liquor industry in British Columbia, the team behind the BC Wine Cider & Spirits Festival knew that it was the time to focus their over 60 combined years of event experience to help drive destination and local traffic alike to large scale consumer tastings, focusing on their members, and educating their guests to support local and Buy BC.

“I’m pleased to continue working with Katherine and our team. They have some innovative and creative events planned that I think will support the entire wine, cider, beer, and spirits industry and highlight what this young and exciting industry has to offer”, said King. “It’s great to be part of it; and I look forward to being involved with the broader industry of alcohol beverages”.

The BC Wine Cider & Spirits Festival is member-based, and is open to all B.C. wineries, cideries, breweries, and distilleries.

