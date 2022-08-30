(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

BCGEU stands down strike action amid ongoing contract negotiations as ‘sign of good faith’

The overtime ban has ended and plans are underway to resume work at liquor distribution warehouses

The B.C. General Employees Union said it will “stand down” job action amid ongoing negotiations with the Public Service Agency as a “sign of good faith.”

“The committee returned to the bargaining table with the BC Public Service Agency (PSA) last Thursday and has made significant progress. The two sides will continue to meet throughout the week, hoping to finalize a tentative agreement,” the union said in a news release.

Effectively immediately, the overtime ban for union members has ended. Preparations are also being made to stand down picket lines at BC Liquor Distribution Branch locations.

Both sides have agreed to a “media blackout” and have no further comment.

READ MORE: B.C. hospitality, tourism and liquor groups seek quick resolution to BCGEU job action

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon man arrested after attempted robbery with a knife
Next story
Government comes together across Okanagan Lake to dim lights for residents

Just Posted

Dress for Success Kelowna is hosting a pop-up clothing sale from Sept. 8 to 10 (contributed)
Dress for success while supporting Dress for Success Kelowna

The lights in South East Kelowna were most visible at night.(Sunset over Kelowna on Aug. 17.) (Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)
Government comes together across Okanagan Lake to dim lights for residents

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran is set to announce his future plans Sept. 8. (Photo/Team Basran 2022)
Kelowna Mayor Basran teases possible run for third term

Unionized Kelowna transit drivers have voted 97 per cent in favour to approve a strike vote. (File photo)
‘Can’t hire and retain professional, reliable workers’: Possible Kelowna transit strike

Pop-up banner image