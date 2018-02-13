BCWF’s steelhead extinction fears confirmed

Endangered wildlife status for Thompson River watershed endorsed

The BC Wildlife Federation sounded the alarm last fall that ocean-going steelhead trout were facing extinction due to declining Thompson River steelhead numbers.

Due to the extreme decline of steelhead spawning numbers for the Thompson and Chilcotin River Steelhead Trout, the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSEWIC) has conducted an emergency threat assessment.

COSEWIC has now concluded that steelhead in the Thompson and Chilcotin rivers rivers are assessed as being endangered.

“We fully support the call for emergency listing of the Thompson Chilcotin river system’s breeding steelhead under the federal Species At Risk Act (SARA). We are pleased that an independent committee has confirmed that the species need to have all the protection afforded by the SARA in order to save these fish from extinction,” said Harvey Andrusak, BCWF president.

Under SARA, the federal minister of environment and climate change must make a recommendation to cabinet that the species be added to the list of endangered wildlife in Canada.

Related: Steelhead angling groups demand government response

Once the Interior Fraser Steelhead Trout are recommended for listing, COSEWIC is required to prepare a status report on the species within one year, confirming or reclassifying the at-risk status of the species.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada will undertake a regular listing process to confirm or reconsider the emergency listing, including thorough consultations with indigenous groups and stakeholders.

The extinction status listing can have impacts on on a variety of activities which are deemed to threaten the steelhead population. The main threats include inadvertent catch of adults by net fisheries targeting Pacific salmon and poor ocean conditions.

The record small numbers of overwintering B.C. Interior steelhead trout begin to lay their eggs later this spring.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@BarryGerding
barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Difficult year for Okanagan fruit growers
Next story
Byelection day in Kelowna West is finally here

Just Posted

Difficult year for Okanagan fruit growers

Weather factors reduce fruit profit margins

Byelection day in Kelowna West is finally here

Tomorrow voters in the riding will finally get to elect a new MLA after waiting six months

Thoughts of spring… and the spring wine festival

Tickets are now on sale for the Okanagan Wine Festival Society’s spring wine fest

Men on the run fail to hide from police

Kamloops men wanted by the RCMP were arrested in Vernon

Missing patient found

UPDATE: 40-year-old found safe and sound

Big White celebrates Family Day

Plenty of families took part in celebrations at Big White on Family Day

Letter: Council caved to developer on Central Green

Kelowna letter-writer expresses disappointment with council on major project

Column: Bushman of the Shuswap saga reaches its end

Reporter Tracy Hughes recounts her experiences covering the former fugitive’s story

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trudeau government to table budget Feb. 27 as Canada faces uncertainty

Finance minister’s fall fiscal statement predicted deficit of $18.4 billion in 2017-18

B.C. man, banned from swing dance club, fails to get human rights hearing

Man took issue with the Vancouver Swing Society banning people for inappropriate behaviour

BCWF’s steelhead extinction fears confirmed

Endangered wildlife status for Thompson River watershed endorsed

Notley launches more ways to fight B.C.’s pipeline stance

A series of online tools includes a petition to ‘Keep Canada Working’

NDP target housing, child care in return to B.C. legislature

John Horgan’s government will set out agenda for latest legislative session in Throne Speech

Most Read