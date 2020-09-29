Be a safe pedestrian: Kelowna RCMP

Mornings are darker and evenings come quicker, so wear bright clothing if you’re taking a walk

Fall is officially here, which means mornings are darker and evenings come quicker.

Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said that according to ICBC, nearly half of all crashes with pedestrians happen between October and January, with 78 per cent of those pedestrian-involved crashes happening at intersections.

To ensure you are safe when it is dark out, the RCMP is sharing these simple tips:

Be bright. Wear light-coloured, reflective or lit clothing when possible.

Obey the rules. Cross at crosswalks and follow pedestrian signs and traffic signals.

Pay attention. Put your devices down, make eye contact with drivers and watch for vehicles.

Walk against traffic. In cases where there is no sidewalk, always make sure you’re walking towards oncoming traffic.

“These precautions can help to ensure that your morning commute or evening walk doesn’t turn into a life-altering or potentially tragic collision,” Cpl. Noseworthy said.

For more information on pedestrian safety, visit ICBC’s website.

