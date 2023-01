Blue hopped the fence and has wandered off

Don’t be alarmed if you spot an emu in Kelowna.

Tristyn Hay posted to Facebook saying her pet emu Blue jumped the fence and is on the loose.

Blue has been missing for more than 24 hours and his tracks were last spotted heading into the forest behind Aberdeen Hall.

If you spot the bird call 250-862-7685.

AnimalsEmuKelowna