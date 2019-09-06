Ferguson Lake, B.C. (Google Maps)

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

A man survived a terrifying bear attack by swimming to safety across a lake, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

Sgt. Steve Ackles says it happened Wednesday at the Ferguson Lake Nature Reserve on the northeastern edge of Prince George.

The bear chased the man into the reedy, shallow waters of the lake and Ackles says it was able to get on top of him two or three times, but the man was able to free himself and keep swimming.

A woman nearby heard the man yelling and released her dog which distracted the bear, allowing the man to swim about 400 metres across the lake to the safety of a dock.

Ackles says the man received only minor injuries.

The trail around the lake was closed, traps were set and Ackles says the bear was euthanized Thursday.

“The (bear) was showing very high levels consistent with habituated behaviour,” he said. (CKPG)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Overdose response team in Vancouver shows promising results
Next story
B.C. woman calls for equality after trying to do yoga topless

Just Posted

Water warning lifted for West Kelowna’s Rose Valley

The water quality advisory was issued Tuesday and rescinded Friday

Cash for fake gold? Two West Kelowna residents scammed

Fake gold was the subject of two West Kelowna scams last month

Hockey is back for the West Kelowna Warriors

The Warriors start their season Friday night against Vernon

UPDATE: Police investigate unconfirmed substance on vehicle

Emergency crews were called to a home on Lakeshore, Friday morning

Long-distance volleyball recruits ready to lead UBC Okanagan Heat

Hellen Lacava and Abi Dueck bring experience and talent to a deep Heat roster

VIDEO: Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Canadian Hurricane Centre says most likely projection brings storm south of Maritimes on Saturday

B.C. woman calls for equality after trying to do yoga topless

Jen Frizzley wants to start conversations about ‘desexualizing the body’

Whitecaps reverse BC fan’s three-game ban for anti-fascist sign

Joshua Griffith hopes team can learn something from controversy

Bear chases B.C. man into lake, tries to swim after him

Man swam 400 metres across the lake to safety, helped by a barking dog who distracted the bear

Canada’s next Ambassador to China is B.C.-raised Dominic Barton

Barton graduated from high school in Chilliwack where he demonstrated a fierce talent for debating

Big Bar slide a big engineering challenge for crews trying to move fish

Expert says a slide hasn’t been this hard to solve since one in 1914 when CP Railway was being built

Man pulls knife on kids at Lumby basketball courts

Around 30 youths were present at the time of the incident: RCMP

Blind Vernon man loses special dog harness

Friends are reaching out on social media seeking community’s assistance

City of Quesnel to fine panhandlers, homeless people lying in streets

Council adopts several new bylaws after residents and business owners complain about overall crime

Most Read