There are currently three personnel on scene tackling the blaze

The wildfire burning north of West Kelowna near Bear Creek Provincial Park is being held, BC Wildfire Service said on Saturday (July 17).

There are currently three personnel on scene tackling the blaze. The fire, which is measured at 0.30 hectares in size, was discovered on Friday. What sparked the fire has not yet been officially determined.

More to come.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Fire near Kelowna believed to be human caused

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan