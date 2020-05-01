Bear in area of Mount Boucherie and Rose Valley trails in West Kelowna

A black bear sow and cub were spotted earlier this afternoon

The City of West Kelowna has issued a notice to residents of a bear in the area of the Mount Boucherie and Rose Valley trail systems.

A black bear sow and cub, possibly more than one, are known to be on or around the trails in both these areas and was most recently sighted this afternoon.

WildSafeBC gives the following advice to avoid bear encounters:

Make noise

Travel in groups

Keep dogs leashed

Carry bear spray & know how to use it

If you do encounter a bear, WildSafeBC recommends the following:

Back away slowly, while talking in a calm voice

If charged, stand your ground & deploy bear spray

Report encounters to Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277

bears