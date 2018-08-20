(Black Press Media file)

Bear kills off-leash dog in B.C. park

There have been nearly 200 pet or livestock and bear encounters so far this year

A dog was killed by a black bear after being let off leash in a North Vancouver park.

Conservation officer Sgt. Simon Gravel said Monday the pet owner was walking her dachshund in the upper portion of the Lynn Loop trail in the Lynn Headwaters regional park at about 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Gravel said the park is on-leash only and had warning signs posted about bears and cougars being spotted in the area.

Although he wasn’t able to provide details of the encounter, he said off-leash pets in the wilderness can be a big hazard, and lead to “tragic instances.”

READ MORE: Black bear breaks into lunch boxes, picnic baskets on B.C. beach

READ MORE: B.C. man drives to hospital following grizzly attack

“Over half of bear attacks involve an off-leash pet,” he said. “Pet owners should keep their dogs on leash and carry bear spray.”

Gravel said the bear involved was quite small, and not known to conservation officers and so would not be put down.

The province’s Wildlife Alert Reporting Program shows 187 cases of pets and livestock being killed by black bears in B.C. so far this year.

Learn what to do if you meet a bear in the wild.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sparks set to fly in new Okanagan College welding facility
Next story
Harlem Globetrotters return to Kelowna

Just Posted

RCMP respond to disruptive passengers at YLW

The incident is not impacting flights

Drumming group performs downtown Kelowna

Vancouver-based Chinese drumming group aims to promote unity

Stream of federal Liberal ministers and MPs to pass through Kelowna this week

In addition to ministers making announcements, the Pacific Liberal caucus will meet in the city

Bullriding competition to return to Kelowna

PBR returns in July

West Kelowna’s Evening Park Play Day moved indoors

The event was moved due to air quality

More smoggy air for the Okanagan

Breathing conditions are improving, though still not ideal

25-year-old Edmonton man pronounced dead on Shuswap Lake

Sicamous RCMP deem death to be non suspicious, BC Coroners Service investigating

New plan to lift more than two million people past the poverty line

Anti-poverty strategy will aim for 50 per cent cut in low-income rates: source

Nearly 7 million late-run sockeye due to return to Shuswap

Officials hope promising Scotch Creek early-return bodes well for Adams River run

Liberals scrap lottery system for reuniting immigrants with their parents

Lottery for parent sponsorship to be replaced, more applications to be accepted

UPDATED: Mother charged in death of 7-year-old daughter makes first court appearance

Aaliyah Rosa’s 36-year-old mother charged with second degree murder: IHIT

Seasonal cabins threatened by Cool Creek blaze

Fire burning out of control southeast of Princeton

Wildfire near Blue River doesn’t pose threat to public

Ten firefighters are on site

More than a dozen needles found at popular Vernon beach

Five were found by the popular children’s merry-go-round at the Kin Beach playground

Most Read