Bear seen wandering Lake Country

Rebecca Thiessen spotted this bear in her backyard in Lake Country.

UPDATE: 10:00 a.m.

Betty Feist was on her way out of her house in Lake Country Friday afternoon when she came face-to-face with a bear.

Luckily the young bear was distracted by Feist’s bird feeder. The bear had taken the bird feeder from the backyard onto the Feist’s driveway and sat down to enjoy some seed for lunch.

Feist, said she quickly snapped some photos of the bear before realizing she better get back inside the house.

“He was so close, but he was distracted,” she explained. “I was shocked so I took photos of him eating his lunch before I ran inside.”

After finishing most of the bird seed, the bear headed to the water where he found a marmot which he picked up and carried back up to Lakestone Drive.

“I yelled out to my neighbour who was in his garden, for him to get inside,” said Feist. “The bear headed right up the neighbour’s lawn, onto their deck and then onto the road.”

————-

Residents of Lake Country are being warned of a young bear patrolling the Hare Road area over the weekend.

According to someone in the neighbourhood the bear has been seen wandering the area since Mother’s Day weekend.

Apparently the bear recently went into a backyard took apart a bird feeder and then did its business on the lawn, before moseying along.

The bear is reportedly not afraid of people, but has not been seen eating garbage.

