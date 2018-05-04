Bear sighting at Knox Mountain Park

While not uncommon to see a bear up Knox Mountain the city is warning hikers to be cautious

By Matthew Abrey

Visitors have reported that a bear has been spotted roaming around Knox Mountain Park, near the Kathleen Lake area.

While it’s not unusual for bears to be out and about this time of year, people are encouraged to stay alert while enjoying the beautiful outdoors, and keep an eye out for posted signs that caution possible bear activity.

In order to avoid encounters with bears, people are advised to travel in groups, make noise and keep dogs leashed and on the trails.

If a bear is spotted that seems to be displaying aggression, please notify the Conservation Office at 1-877-356-2029.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.