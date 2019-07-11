Wildlife is popular on hiking trails on Mt. Boucherie. (This is not the bear that was spotted.) Image: Pixabay

Bear spotted on Mt. Boucherie in West Kelowna

A black bear sighting was reported by multiple hikers Thursday

The City of West Kelowna is letting the public know of multiple bear sightings on Mt. Boucherie hiking trails.

They city received multiple calls from hikers Thursday of a black bear roaming the trails. The city has posted signs and will keep the signs posted until the bear moves on.

Hikers and people on the mountain should stick to the marked trails while the bear is in the area. The city suggests keeping pets on leashes and to carry noisemakers.

READ MORE: RCMP borrow dog crate to rescue bald eagle from B.C. road

READ MORE: 20 cats rescued after B.C. man allegedly tries to strangle them

Bear sightings have been a rare occurrence on Mt. Boucherie, but other wildlife such as deer, snakes, coyotes and cougars have also been encountered before.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
20 cats rescued after B.C. man allegedly tries to strangle them
Next story
Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Just Posted

Reconsidering McCurdy is ‘not straight forward,’ city clerk says

Supportive housing project in Rutland could be brought back to council, but will it?

Two-vehicle accident blocks traffic in Kelowna

Clement Avenue and Ellis Street blocked off as first responder work to clear scene

Pot shop in Lake Country to open this month

Starbuds to open in July after getting provincial go-ahead

Bear spotted on Mt. Boucherie in West Kelowna

A black bear sighting was reported by multiple hikers Thursday

OGO e-scooters zooming into Kelowna streets

The electric scooter rideshare program will be launched July 12

7-Eleven gives free brain-freezes to celebrate 50 years

People lined up at a 7-Eleven in Penticton for a free slurpee

South Okanagan RCMP detachment busiest in B.C.

Penticton RCMP officers are dealing with the highest criminal case burden in the province

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Mixed Martial Arts back in the Okanagan ring

Aptly titled XFC “Unbanned”, 22 fights are scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 24

BC Court of Appeal sides with plastic bag industry in Victoria bylaw case

Appeal Court Justice deems plastic bag ban bylaw invalid

Ex-BCTF president asks judge to dismiss anti-SOGI trustee’s defamation suit

First test of what’s known as anti-SLAPP legislation in B.C.

Albino sturgeon with freakishly large nostrils reeled in from Fraser River

Same large sturgeon was caught and tagged in same spot near Yale two years ago

Groundwater well licensing workshops offered in Okanagan

All non-domestic groundwater users must have a licence by March 2022

Workshop helps Okanagan caregivers explore grief and loss

Dementia Dialogues session July 16

Most Read