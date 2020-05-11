Bears spotted near Enderby

Three bears spotted by North Okanagan

North Okanagan resident Bev Smith encountered wildlife, from a safe distance, over the weekend.

On May 9, the personal fitness coach spotted three bears, a mother and two cubs, near Enderby.

She managed to record some of the encounter on video.

Take a look.

If you spot bears or other wildlife in the Okanagan you can report the sighting to the Wildlife Alert Reporting Program (WARP), developed by WildSafeBC to enable the public to view reports of wildlife in British Columbia.

According to WARP, a black bear was spotted near Enderby on May 5 and a possible grizzly bear was sighted on May 4 about 7:30 p.m. near Highway 97A and Canyon Road.

