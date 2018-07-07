Beautiful flowers ticket to winning Kelowna show

The Kelowna Garden Club’s 21st Juried Flower show is going on this afternoon

The Kelowna Garden Club has returned for another year to showcase its beautiful flowers.

The 21st annual Juried Flower Show takes place today until 3 p.m. at Guisachan Heritage Garden.

Organizer Susan Shanks said every year is different, depending on the time of year for flowers and turnout.

“The early spring we had, with the late rains, make all the difference,” she said.

A master gardener is located on site to answer questions any residents may have. The show has 124 entries.

“We’ve had people ask, can we buy them?” she laughed. The flowers are just to look at, but the show is free.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.