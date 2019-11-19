Beauty boutique committed to cleaner, greener industry

The Green Vanity accepts empty product containers for recycling

People have been programmed to perpetually buy beauty products whether they need them or not, creating a sustainability problem for both consumers and the industry.

That’s according to Nikki Hunter, owner of The Green Vanity.

Hunter said The Green Vanity is a “bridge” to help guide consumers as they try to make the switch to a cleaner and greener beauty routine.

“When you’re trying to discover those clean brands, it can be overwhelming because there’s a lot of messy dialogue and really polarized views on performance and ethics,” Hunter said.

“We don’t believe in trial and error, because trial and error is part of the sustainability issue. We continually fill that box under the sink because of overbuying and misunderstanding.”

She said they provide consultation so that people will only buy the items they need and make sure those products work effectively, so they don’t feel the need to keep buying more products.

Hunter said the boutique is also contributing to a cleaner industry by carrying brands that try to be as close to zero waste as possible.

“Zero-waste doesn’t technically exist. Everything we make as humans has waste but the part that we can talk about the most is our post-consumer waste. So what happens to what we have in our hand and who are we going to give our money to who’s doing the least amount of waste before then?”

Hunter said more and more brands are now considering materials used not only in their products, but also their packaging. She said more brands are using water-treated bamboo containers with refillable product, which makes for non-toxic and low-waste products in general.

But at the end of the day, all that packaging still needs to be taken care of.

“We are a recycle depot. We take plastics, we take glass, we take aluminum. We also have terracycle (which converts waste to raw materials for new products).”

READ MORE: Kelowna students win big after innovative idea impresses CBC’s Dragons

READ MORE: Local Kelowna farm wins $5,000 for innovative hand-crafted, sustainable products

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Kelowna-based B.C. Dragoons leader pleads guilty to possession of child porn
Next story
Daily cannabis linked to reduction in opioid use: B.C. researchres

Just Posted

West Kelowna RCMP commander recognized with Order of Merit

Sgt. Duncan Dixon’s career spans an impressive 28 years with the RCMP

Former Kelowna-based B.C. Dragoons leader pleads guilty to possession of child porn

Sean David Parker pleaded guilty to possession of child porn on Monday

Rutland Residents Association files complaint with provincial obudsmen over low-barrier housing

Complaint claims low-barrier housing has had a negative impact on their neighbourhood.

Two UBC professors aim to bridge cultural divide through humanities

Humanities hubs have been created on both the Vancouver and Okanagan UBC campuses

City of Kelowna seeking input on transportation through interactive tool

Residents can participate in the online transportation budgeting exercise from Nov. 18 to Dec. 6

Beauty boutique committed to cleaner, greener industry

The Green Vanity accepts empty product containers for recycling

B.C. man gets 23 years for murder of Belgian tourist near Boston Bar

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

‘Very disrespectful’: B.C. first responder irked by motorists recording collisions on cellphones

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue deputy chief challenges motorists to break the habit

Daily cannabis linked to reduction in opioid use: B.C. researchres

Researchers looked at a group of 1,152 people in Vancouver who reported substance use and chronic pain

Thieves smash way into Vernon business

Incident at Simply Delicious happened at 4:30 a.m. and was caught on video

Kelownians and Vernonites told to keep eyes peeled for wanted man

Man wanted for theft under $5,000

Pot shop opens near Princeton on band land

A medical and recreational cannabis shop opened earlier this month near Princeton.… Continue reading

Bids down, costs up on Highway 1, B.C. independent contractors say

Rally protests NDP government’s union-only public construction

Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

‘It’s not about sensitivity,’ says Allan Redford, the president of the Little People of Canada

Most Read