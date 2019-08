Local resident catches a mother beaver and her kits on camera

This family of beavers was spotted by Vernon resident Blayden Hickey a couple of nights ago while walking around Kin Beach.

The mother beaver and her babies, called kits, are seen exploring the water and snacking on willow trees in this video.

READ MORE: Vernon mountain biking advocacy group wins volunteer award

READ MORE: More downtime announced for Tolko Armstrong, Lumby divisions

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.