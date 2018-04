The injured animal was found today by a Kelowna resident

A beaver was found near the West Kelowna yacht club today with arrows embedded in its fur.

Passerby Saskia Dover saw the animal floating in the water at about 12:45 p.m. at the end of Powers Creek.

She took photos of the beaver and contacted a conservation officer.

The Capital News is currently waiting for a response from a conservation officer.

