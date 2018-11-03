Beaver Lake Road has highest number of crashes in Lake Country

ICBC has released its latest statistics on accidents across B.C.

While the crash count involving pedestrians is highest at the Hill Road, Highway 97 and Okanagan Centre Road East intersection in Lake Country, the fire chief says he sees more accidents elsewhere.

According to data released by ICBC, the intersection has seen two crashes from 2013 to 2017 which resulted in an injury or fatality.

“It’s a bit of an awkward intersection because you’re coming on that stretch there, but I don’t recall having a lot of (accidents) at that intersection,” said fire chief Steve Windsor.

Highway 97 and Oceola Road has a high volume of traffic, “trying to get across the road there is pretty difficult,” he said.

READ MORE: Most dangerous intersections revealed for pedestrians in the Okanagan

The district has plans to put a roundabout in the area, but the project was delayed this year because of the lack of tenders the district received. The project will wait until 2020.

He listed Camp Road and Okanagan Centre Road East as a traffic-heavy area especially in the summer with tourists and those travelling to The Lakes subdivision.

Beaver Lake Road, Glenmore Road and Highway 97 has the highest number of crashes in the district, according to ICBC, with 129, followed by Highway 97 and Oceola Road at 121 crashes. Highway 97 and Main Street has the third highest number of accidents with 55.

