Beaverton writer to visit Lake Country

Alex Huntley is presenting excerpts from his novel Glorious and/or Free: The True History of Canada

The Lake Country Museum and Archives is hosting a unique comedy event Saturday, Oct. 27 at Creekside Theatre. Join Alex Huntley, television writer, editor, and author for The Beaverton, for a journey through a satirical history of Canada with excerpts from the book Glorious and/or Free: The True History of Canada.

“’Glorious and/or Free is an irreverent and very funny look at Canadian history. The authors bust our myths, stick pins in our political heroes, and force us to view ourselves from others’ perspectives. Canadians are already self-deprecating and this lecture will go a long way in keeping us humble,” said Duane Thomson, LCMA board president.

RELATED: The show goes on: Creekside back in business

From the lens of Canada’s leading satirical news publication, the comedian-turned-historian takes audiences on an adventure through time while skewering the country’s legends and stories with news headlines, historical artefacts, and original art (adjusted for historical accuracy). Both hilarious and ruthlessly dark, the hour-long presentation will introduce audiences to little-known facts from Canadian history and will illuminate absurdities from colonization to the present day, according to a museum news release. It’s the story of how we became a ridiculous nation called Canada.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $29, including fees and charges, and can be purchased online.

Since its inception in 1985, the Lake Country Museum and Archives has been active in collecting, preserving and presenting to the public, artifacts, manuscripts and photographs documenting the history of Lake Country.

For inquiries, contact Julie Trewartha, LCMA Manager, by phone at 250-766-0111 or email lcmuseum@shaw.ca or Ryan Donn, Creekside Theatre, by phone at 250-766-5669 or email rdonn@lakecountry.bc.ca.


