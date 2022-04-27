Benefits package will be available to new Kelowna city council

Extended health benefits will be available to the next city council and mayor.
Council adopted a remuneration bylaw at Monday’s meeting (Apr. 25), making the optional benefits package available to council members and the mayor that will be elected in municipal elections this October. Benefits would also be available to their families.
The package includes extended health, dental, life, and accidental death and dismemberment insurance coverage. The annual cost is approximately $50,000 if all members of council were to sign on.
City staff are also looking into how the position of Kelowna mayor is compensated compared to other communities of similar size. The motion was made at council’s April 11 meeting by Councillor Brad Sieben. A potential compensation package would include salary, benefits, and potentially a pension or RRSP contributions.
